A ceremony took place Tuesday in Newbern, for the purchase of new equipment for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Harriet Cannon, along with Union City Area Director Joel Howard, were on hand to present a $40,000 Rural Business Development Grant.

Newbern Director Donna Hastings accepted the grant to purchase training equipment for the Industrial Maintenance program.

Plans call for the purchase of a mechanical trainer, and a robot, which are needed to meet the high skills required by industry for maintenance technicians.