A Graves County man was killed in a farming accident Monday morning.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said deputies were called to a location between Cuba and Lynnville, where 71 year old Ronald Alderdice was the victim.

Sheriff’s reports said Mr. Alderdice was found under an all terrain vehicle near his home, and was pronounced dead by the Graves County Coroners Office.

No additional information about the accident was released by the Sheriff’s Department.