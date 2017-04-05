A Graves County man was arrested after stabbing his brother during a domestic argument.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that deputies were called to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where 33 year old William Blakey, of Mayfield, had been stabbed in the stomach.

Deputies learned that Blakey had been stabbed by his 23 year old brother Andrew, after they got into an argument.

Andrew Blakey was later located at the home of his mother in Barlow, and was taken into custody on charges of first degree assault.