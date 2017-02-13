The Graves County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man that occurred Friday night.

KFVS TV reports 55-year-old James Pinion died of injuries to his chest sustained from a knife wound in the Mayfield area.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Pinion was bleeding when he walked into a home on Dorothy Lane just north of Mayfield.

Deputies later discovered Pinion lying on the kitchen floor before he was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room in Mayfield, where he died a short time later.

An autopsy on the deceased man was performed at the State Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville, where the preliminary report said “sharp, force trauma to the chest” was the cause of death.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Tammy Roberts of Mayfield was arrested on drug charges after the death investigation found evidence of drug-related crime against her.