A Graves County teenager who was injured in a one vehicle accident when the driver was killed, is in critical condition with a spinal injury.

Channel 6 reports 16-year-old Jerardo Arellano was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after a deadly car crash Christmas night in Symsonia that killed 18-year-old driver Ivan Sanchez of Mayfield.

Sanchez ran his 2011 Nissan Maxima off KY 131 going to a Christmas gathering in Symsonia and hit a tree as Arellano was the passsenger in the vehicle.

Graves County coroner Brad Jones says there won’t be an autopsy performed on Ivan Sanchez.