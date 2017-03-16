The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Graves County as one of the top farm producers in Kentucky in 2016.

Graves led the state in the harvest of soybeans, with almost 4.8 million bushels from 95,200 planted acres.

USDA reports said farmers in the county averaged 50.2 bushel per acre last season.

Graves was shown to be the third top county for corn production with almost 11.6 million bushel.

Christian County led the state with a production of approximately 15.2 million bushels.

The top producing county for wheat also went to Christian County, with a harvest of just under 5.5 million bushel, and an average yield of 88-bushel per acre.