A Graves County man has been charged with cutting down a power pole with a chopping ax.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that deputies were called to Slaughter Road, where linemen from the West Kentucky Rural Electric Company had responded to a power outage.

When arriving at the scene, the linemen discovered the pole chopped down, and 40 year old nearby resident Jared Hayes admitting to the action.

Hayes spoke with the linemen and officers, and said he was told he could take down the utility pole as long as it was a certain amount of feet from the roadway.

Hayes also said he planned to remove the transformer from the pole and sell it back to the utility company.

Sheriff Redmon said Hayes was arrested for attempted theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first degree criminal mischief.