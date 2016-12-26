A Graves County teenager was killed in a one vehicle accident on Christmas night.

Kentucky State Police reports said 18 year old Ivan Sanchez, of Mayfield, was driving a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on KY-131 in Symsonia.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, with Sanchez pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16 year old passenger, Jerardo Arellano of Mayfield, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Sky Line Medical Center in Nashville.

State Police say both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.