Five depilated buildings have been razed in downtown Greenfield on Front Street to make way for the new Greenfield Banking Company bank.

CEO Randy Huffstetler said the buildings were removed following several months of planning. Greenfield Banking purchased the old buildings last August that included Greenfield Florist which moved to north Front Street and Glenda’s Cut Above which moved to East Main Street and are continuing their business from those new addresses.

Mr. Huffstetler said Greenfield Banking hopes to begin construction by the end of the year on the new two and a half million dollar modern facility with several additional banking conveniences including a new drive thru.

He said Greenfield Banking is taking steps to help revitalize the community for the future and help the community to grow at the same time.

Meanwhile Greenfield businessman Danny Nanney now owns the current bank building and has future business plans after Greenfield Banking moves to their new bank