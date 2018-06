The Greenfield City Board passed the first reading of the city’s 2018-19 budget in its June meeting.

New Greenfield City Recorder Callie Croom says the board will have two special called board meetings to conduct public hearings to adopt next year’s budget.

The next public hearing will be Monday at 5:30 for the second reading, with the third and final reading set for next Thursday at 5:30.

Both meeting will be held in the Greenfield Board Room.