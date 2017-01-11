The Greenfield City Board unanimously approved changing the weighted alcohol content from 5 to 8 percent to be sold without a liquor license in compliance with the new state law.

Greenfield City Attorney Beau Pemberton told Thunderbolt Radio the details of this code.

Meanwhile, Alderman Paul Richmond recommended an amendment for businesses selling alcohol to stay at least 3,000 feet from schools and 300 feet from residential areas, which is likely to be discussed at the next Greenfield City Board meeting.

In other news, Greenfield resident Glenn Fournier, who has had problems with kudzu at his Evergreen Street residence, will receive a formal letter advising him to apply at City Hall for the allowance of livestock to stop the plant growth.

The next Greenfield City Board meeting is February 14th.