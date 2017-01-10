The Greenfield City Board is expected to approve an ordinance expanding the alcohol content in beverages sold without a liquor license from 5 to 8 percent, since a state law boosted the weight amount January 1st.

In other news, a resident on North Evergreen Street, Glenn Fournier, wants the board to allow him to have livestock on his property to cut down on the amount of kudzu.

Meanwhile, reports from the parks and recreation, fire, and police departments will be heard by the Greenfield board.

The Greenfield City Board meets today at 5:30 in City Hall