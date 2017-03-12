The Greenfield City Board is expected to approve its final reading of an alcohol ordinance that would change the amount of alcohol sold outside liquor stores from five to eight percent to match a recent state law.

This alcohol ordinance was passed by board members at the past two meetings, and should be accepted without issue at Tuesday night’s meeting at 5:30 in City Hall.

Meanwhile, the Greenfield City Board is expected to find a solution in the removal of a Twitter account that isn’t authorized by the town of Greenfield.

In other news, closure of the inactive Parks and Recs Fundraising account with a movement of its funds going into the Parks and Recs Fund, is likely to be approved by the board at this meeting.

A $1,000 donation benefitting the city’s 20th annual Fiddlestick Extravaganza next month is expected to be accepted by the Greenfield City Board.

The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday night at 7 in City Hall.