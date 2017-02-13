The City of Greenfield is likely to approve changing the weighted amount of alcohol sold from 5 to 8 percent in non-liquor stores to match the state’s current law that increased the amount of alcohol in a beverage at tomorrow night’s meeting at 5:30.

On the subject of alcohol, the Greenfield City Board is expected to pass an ordinance stating a specific distance for beer to be sold from churches and schools.

In other news, former Alderman Bobby Morris, Travis Harrington, McCall Scates, and Lauren Blackwell are slated to serve on the city’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

Meanwhile, Police department policies including body armor, sexual orientation, and racial profiling will be discussed by the City Board.

This meeting will be at 5:30 tomorrow night at Greenfield City Hall.