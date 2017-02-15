A resolution increasing the weighted alcohol amount from 5 to 8 percent to be sold in non-liquor stores was unanimously approved by the Greenfield City Board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In other news, discussion on an ordinance changing the distance allowed for businesses selling beer from churches and schools was suddenly halted.

Mayor Cindy McAdams opened the distance topic when Alderman Paul Richmond called for a delay on the amendment, which allowed City Atttorney Beau Pemberton to explain a solution.

The Greenfield City Board voted unanimously to indefinitely postpone the potential ordinance stating distance for beer to be sold from churches and schools.

Meanwhile, new members were approved for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board including former Alderman Bobby Morris, Travis Harrington, Lauren Blackwell, and McCall Scates.

The Greenfield City Board also unanimously approved police department policies on body armor, sexual orientation, and racial profiling.

The next Greenfield City Board meeting is March 14th.