The Greenfield City Board has taken action to stop a Twitter account from acting as the official online voice for the City of Greenfield, at a meeting Tuesday night in City Hall.

The Twitter page has the official City of Greenfield logo, which caused concern among Mayor Cindy McAdams and the City Board.

Alderman Jan Johnson told Mayor McAdams and City Attorney Beau Pemberton she received a call about the Greenfield social media website.

Beau Pemberton says there were some legal issues with the Twitter account.

This Twitter Account titled “Greenfield 38230” said in a post it has removed the “official” City claim from its description.

In other news, the city board approved a new energy-efficient lighting system for the City Park that will cost $26.95 a month to operate.

Meanwhile, an alcohol ordinance changing the weighted amount of alcohol sold from five to eight percent was passed by the city board, and a decision on a dormant Parks and Rec fundraising account will be made by the Parks and Rec Board at their next meeting.

The Greenfield City Board approved a 1,000 donation to benefit the 20th Annual Fiddlestick Extravaganza April 12th-15th in the city.

The next Greenfield City Board meeting is April 11th.