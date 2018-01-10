The Greenfield City Board passed a resolution to relinquish rights to an ally, which will be deeded over to a local bank.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says the board passed the resolution which will allow Greenfield Banking Company to build a new facility.

Mayor McAdams believes construction will begin in the Spring.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s construction is continuing to progress and Mayor McAdams feels the new business will bring in other business once open for business.

The Mayor is optimistic that a cellphone retailer or auto part store will move in to the adjacent buildings.