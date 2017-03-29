A Greenfield couple is recovering after they lost their home in a fire Tuesday night.

Billy and Shirley Swindell’s residence at 623 Beech Springs Road received 80% damage Tuesday night due to the house fire.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley told Thunderbolt News about the impact and cause of the fire.

Fire Chief Dudley says the damage at the Greenfield home was worth $100,000, and the Sharon Fire Department brought a pumper with six men to the scene.

The Greenfield Police Department and the Weakley County Animal Service also helped to stop the fire.