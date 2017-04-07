On a very windy Thursday afternoon in Milan, the Greenfield Lady Jacket tennis team handed Milan its first loss of the season by a close 4 to 3 verdict. GHS took both doubles matches and won 2 of the singles in a very hard-fought match to collect the 4 points necessary for the victory. Coach’s quote : “Milan has a very good team. The 3 singles we lost were so close and could have gone either way (all were by 8 to 6 scores). Fortunately we played well enough to win both doubles and Liz and Sam won their singles to lead us to the win. We get back in our district Monday when we go to play Halls. They have a tough team so we will really have to play well to beat them.”

Greenfield 4 Milan 3

Singles:

#1 Liz Smith def. Brooklyn Barnes 8-3

#2 Sophie Box lost to Abby Gray 6-8

#3 Samantha Stone def. Adrianna Smith 8-6

#4 Kassidy Harris lost to Holly Parkins 6-8

#5 Kalee Simmons lost to Madeline Glenn 6-8

#6 Amy Mitchell lost to Kallie Alexander 3-8

#7 Sara Ann Pope def. Kamryn Alexander 8-4

#8 Lauren Stone def. Leah McClerkin 8-1

Doubles:

#1 Smith/Box def. Barnes/Gray 8-4

#2 S. Stone/Harris def. Smith/Parkins 9-7

#3 Simmons/Mitchell def. Glenn/Kal. Alexander 8-4

Record: 6-1

Next match: at Halls on April 10