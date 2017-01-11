A Weakley County farming family claimed a big honor in the 98th annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jay and Alice Yeargin, of Greenfield, were named runner-up in the Achievement contest.

During the event, young farmers and ranchers from all around the country competed for awards by demonstrating knowledge and achievement, as well as commitment to promoting agriculture.

For the runner-up honors, the Yeargin’s will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, along with $3,000 in cash and merchandise from STIHL.

The Yeargin’s farm approximately 5,000 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, and raise cattle.

They also host groups on their farm each year, including the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences.