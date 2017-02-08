Student members of the Greenfield School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) always look forward to their annual opportunity to visit businesses in the state’s capitol. This year was no exception, until the students were about to head home. Principal Don McCurley said he was wakened late Tuesday night by the event’s organizer, teacher Jan Johnson. McCurley stated “…This year, the students and their chaperones were able to attend a Predators’ game. Ms. Johnson informed me they’d boarded the chartered bus for the trip home. At some point, a taxi cut in front of the bus; the driver, in trying to avoid hitting the taxi, ended up striking a construction pole.” McCurley said several windows were cracked from the impact, but that no students or adults were injured. “…I was told the driver was shaken and our staff and students felt it best they wait for both a new bus and driver.” The group, McCurley continued, was escorted by Metro Police to a nearby Hilton Hotel. McCurley added the police helped make arrangements with hotel staff and security for them to safely wait in the lobby for a replacement bus and driver. “I’m told students contacted their parents to assure them they were ok and to let them know they’d be later getting home.”

McCurley said the group of 41 high school students and the 4 accompanying teachers boarded the replacement bus around 3:30am Wednesday morning and arrived at Greenfield School sometime around 6:30am. “We’re grateful this accident wasn’t more serious. We’re grateful our students and staff were unhurt, were safe and that they’re home now.” McCurley continued, “…We’re also appreciative of our parents and their patience as efforts were made to locate a new vehicle and driver; not an easy task in the early morning hours.” McCurley also expressed his appreciation for the staff at the Hilton and the Metro police officers who assisted the group in obtaining a safe location in which to wait.

