The Fiddlestick Festival Extravaganza offers many activites for all ages in Greenfield April 12th-15th.

Pope’s Concessions owner and festival sponsor James Roy Pope says the event offers complimentary rides, food, and live music.



Gospel music is scheduled for the event’s first evening that Wednesday.

Pope says the bands will play the three final days of the festival.

The Greenfield Fiddlestick Festival Extravaganza begins Wednesday April 12th and runs through Saturday April 15th.