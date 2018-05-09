The Greenfield Fire Department has secured a lower Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), which could help lower insurance rates for some residential, business, and industrial property owners.

Fire Chief Bob Dudley says Greenfield is one of 57 out of 870 communities throughout Tennessee to earn a Class III rating. Only 32 other Tennessee communities have a better ISO rating.

The department will have PPC class three status, more commonly called the ISO rating, effective August 1st.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says the work of Chief Dudley and all of the city’s department heads made the improved classification possible.

Only 3,456 out of 43,094 fire departments across the country have a Class 3 rating with Greenfield now the only Class III fire station in Weakley County