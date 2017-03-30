Greenfield freshman girls basketball player Tess Darby received TSWA All-State honors after a season where she averaged 18.5 points a game with 4 rebounds.

The Lady Yellowjackets were ranked among the top 5 in the state during the regular season, and won the District 14-A Championship before finishing the season at the Region 7-A tournament at Bethel University.

Meanwhile, Huntingdon player Jessica Keith also made All-State after averaging 12.5 points a game with 8 rebounds on the way to a state tournament berth.