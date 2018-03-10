The Greenfield Lady Yellow Jackets are the TSSAA Class Double-A champions for the first time following a 47-39 victory over Summertown.

In a game featuring four ties and eight lead changes, Greenfield entered the locker room at the half trailing 23 to 17.

A low scoring third quarter saw four lead changes ending with Greenfield down 29-28.

Sophomore Chloe Moore erupted in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of her game high 20 points.

Moore brings home tournament MVP honors and says she and her teammates were determined to win.

Greenfield’s Tess Darby and Makayla Little were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. Additionally, Darby pulled down a game high eight rebounds.

Coach Willie Trevathan says he made some mistakes early on, but his girls continued to claw away after making some adjustments.

Greenfield outscored Summertown 19 to 10 in the fourth to seal the victory.

Greenfield ends this year’s championship run with 34 wins and only 2 losses.