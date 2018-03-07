In the first round of Class A, TSSAA State Tournament play yesterday evening, the Greenfield girls defeated Pickett County 54 to 50.

The Yellow Jackets were down 33 to 20 in the third, but after a few quick plays, they managed to bring it back to an even game.

Sophomores Tess Darby and Chloe Moore led Greenfield with 21 and 18 points respectively. Moore went on to score the winning free throw after being fouled with seconds remaining.

Moore told Thunderbolt Radio the Yellow Jackets were nervous at first, but knew they could pull out all the stops to edge Pickett County.

Yellow Jacket Head Coach Willie Trevathan went on to say he’s incredibly proud of the girls’ efforts.

Greenfield moves on to Friday afternoon’s semifinal match against Huntingdon.

You can catch all the action on Mix 101.3 with airtime at noon.