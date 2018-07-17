Coach Don Pitt says his Greenfield Jackets fooball team is working hard in practice and looking for a strong start to the upcoming season.

Coach Pitt says his team is working around the heat and humidity during practice, getting in practice time on the field early in the morning, then moving to the weight room.

During practice, the team is working on getting physically prepared for the season, working on conditioning, and preparing for situations out on the field on Friday nights.

Pitt says he’s looking for a strong start from his team in the first three games of the season to give them momentum for the middle part of the schedule and hopefully, a strong finish.

Greenfield is looking to improve on its (5-6) record from last year where the team finished at .500 in the region at (3-3).

Greenfield kicks off the season at home against Fulton City on August 17th.

