After 15 years as head coach of the Greenfield Junior High Lady Yellowjackets team, Tori Liggett has resigned to be with her family more.

Liggett lead her Greenfield team to six Weakley County basketball championships and a TNT Invitational State Tournament Title, and Greenfield High School girls coach Willie Trevathan will step in to help with the junior high team until a new coach is announced.