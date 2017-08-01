A Greenfield man has been appointed as Assistant District Attorney for the 24th Judicial District.

Thomas Tansil Junior of Greenfield has been sworn in by Circuit Judge Vickie Snyder at the Henry County courthouse. He will serve under Attorney General Jerald Campbell. The District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry Counties.

Tansil also serves as Lt. Commander in the US Naval Reserves. He is a 1995 graduate of the UT Law School and is a 1988 graduduate of Greenfield High School.

He is the son of Thomas and Mae Tansil of Greenfield and is married to Kristi Tansil and the couple has three children.