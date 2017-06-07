Big Cypress Tree State Parks Manager Bill McCall is competing this Thursday in the National Senior Olympics tennis tournament.

McCall is competing in the men’s 60 to 64 singles age group. He plays his first match at 11am pitted against a tennis player from Virginia. The two will meet on the Samford University tennis courts in Birmingham.

McCall qualified for the National tournament last year in June in Brentwood by finishing second in the 60 to 64 age group .

The national tournament is held every two years and players qualify for nationals the previous year in the state tournament.

Bill McCall was a UT Martin tennis stand out while he was in college in the early 70s here. He and his wife Teresa have coached the Greenfield Tennis team since its inception.