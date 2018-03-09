The Greenfield Lady Yellow Jackets are headed to the Class-A championship game for the first time following a 53-46 win over Huntingdon.

It was a tight first half that ended with a 23-22 Greenfield lead.

In a game that featured four ties and eight lead changes, the Lady Yellow Jackets pulled away in the 4th to ensure a trip to the championship game.

Greenfield’s Chloe Moore said she was surprised how easily she could penetrate Huntingdon’s defense.

Moore led all scorers with 22 points and was 11 of 19 from the floor.

Tess Darby contributed 13 points and five boards.

Head Coach Willie Trevathan says he’s proud of his team for making it so deep in the tournament.

Greenfield will play Summertown at 3:30 Saturday.

Airtime is scheduled for 2:20 on MIX 101.3.