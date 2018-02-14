The Greenfield City Board passed a resolution to allow the Weakley County Municipal Electric System to replace its existing street lights with LED bulbs.

City Recorder Randy Potts says the city will pay WCMES $2,255 upfront for the update and expects to save around $6,000 dollars a year once the installation is complete in four to six months.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says she got the idea to change bulbs from the City of Brownsville and is looking forward to more modern and cost efficient lights.

Once the update is complete, Mayor McAdams predicts other cities in Weakly County will follow suit.