The Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets are the TSSAA Class Single-A champions for the first time following a 47-39 victory over Summertown.

In a game featuring four ties and eight lead changes, Greenfield entered the locker room at the half trailing 23-17.

A low scoring 3rd quarter saw four lead changes ending with Greenfield down 29-28.

Sophomore Chloe Moore erupted in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of her game high 20 points.

Moore brings home MVP honors to Greenfield and says she and her teammates were determined to win.

Greenfield’s Tess Darby and Makayla Little were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. Additionally, Darby pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

Coach Willie Trevathan says he made some mistakes early on, but his girls continued to claw away after making some adjustments.

Greenfield outscored Summertown 19-10 in the fourth to close out the game.

Greenfield ends this year’s championship run with 34 wins and only 2 losses.