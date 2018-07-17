A Greenfield woman is facing weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday.

36-year-old Julie Denise Freeze was being sought for questioning about a stolen handgun when Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith spotted her as a passenger in a white Ford Explorer.

After making a traffic stop at the Greenfield Church of Christ, Lt. Smith says after smelling marijuana, he asked to search the vehicle.

At that time, Miss Freeze told him there was a gun in the vehicle.

Lt. Smith reports that when Miss Freeze exited the vehicle, she squatted down and he heard something hit the ground and roll.

He found a prescription bottle containing crushed pills and a small baggie with marijuana underneath the vehicle and a 9-millimeter Ruger pistol was also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Miss Freeze is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of unlawful possession or carrying a weapon, simple possession of Schedule Four drugs, simple possession of Schedule Six drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Miss Freeze is also a convicted felon and in possession of drugs and a handgun.

