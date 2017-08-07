The Fulton City Bulldogs will hit the field this year under the direction of a new head coach.

Dain Gregory was hired to take over the smallest football program in the state, that has posted a (6-43) record the past five years.

During a recent practice, Gregory said it was his hope and plan to bring kids back to the playing field, and return success to the school.

With approximately 14 kids participating in afternoon practices, Gregory said his situation is one that most all Class-A schools in the area are facing.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2017 season on August 18th when they play host to Greenfield.