The Memphis Grizzlies’ latest business move to own an NBA Development League team could allow more residents in the Ken Tenn area to watch professional basketball.

The Grizzlies’ new D-league team will play in Southaven, Mississippi, just 20 miles south of Memphis, and the cheaper minor league tickets open an opportunity for not only people living in the Memphis area, but also rural West Tennessee residents who’ve never seen a pro basketball game.

The Memphis basketball organization announced their decision Tuesday, which will expand the NBA Development League to 23 teams for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

No construction is necessary as the new basketball team will play in the same arena used by the Mississippi Riverkings of the Southern Professional Hockey League.