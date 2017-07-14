Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday morning for the new expansion project for Williams Sausage in Union City.

The company is building a 180,000 square foot facility in the Industrial Park, which will house a frozen and refrigerated warehouse and distribution center, along with sandwich assembly and packaging.

The new Williams Sausage location involves a $37 million dollar investment, which will also include upgrades at their current location.

Over 200 people attended the ceremony at the building site.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)