Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday morning for the new expansion project for Williams Sausage in Union City.
The company is building a 180,000 square foot facility in the Industrial Park, which will house a frozen and refrigerated warehouse and distribution center, along with sandwich assembly and packaging.
The new Williams Sausage location involves a $37 million dollar investment, which will also include upgrades at their current location.
Over 200 people attended the ceremony at the building site.
(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)