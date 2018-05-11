Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee, of Nashville, made a campaign stop in Union City Friday morning.

Lee met with a crowd of supporters at Hardees, where he visited and spoke to those in attendance about his platform for the state.

When speaking with Thunderbolt News, Lee was asked about his concerns for small and rural communities in the state.

Lee is the CEO of his own business, the Lee Company, which employees about 1,200 plumbers, pipe fitters and electricians.

He is a seventh generation Tennessean, who is also involved in a family cattle farming operation.