The Graves County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a home burglary on Friday, in which a gun safe was stolen.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said thieves entered a home in the Wingo area, and took a large Winchester gun safe, with electric key pad and gold wheel locking mechanism.

The safe reportedly contained firearms, personal documents and other items.

The victim is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and recovery of the stolen items.