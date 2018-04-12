City officials in Fulton have selected Mike Gunn to serve as their next City Manager.

Gunn is in his seventh year as Fire Chief in the city, and has 14 total years of service in Fulton.

Current City Manager Cubb Stokes, who has announced his retirement as of July 1st, said Gunn brings the experience and knowledge for a smooth transition.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Gunn said he has had his sights on the position, and feels he is taking over at the right time.

Gunn is a native of Corinth, Mississippi, and served several years in EMS in Weakley County before moving to Fulton.

Stokes said Gunn will work with him on preparing the next fiscal year budget, before taking over the duties in July.