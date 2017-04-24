Union City police are still investigating the theft of guns from a residence on High Street.

Reports said residents 25 year old Steven Gossett and 23 year old Jacey Sims discovered their door kicked in, but would not enter the home due to firearms being inside.

After police secured the scene, it was discovered that someone had take five firearms from the location.

The theft included a 30-06 Remington bolt action, an 870 Remington 20-gauge shotgun, .22-caliber Ruger rifle and a 9-mili-meter Smith and Wesson pistol.

Reports said a gun cabinet at the home was forced open, and the value of the theft was not determined.