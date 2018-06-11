An Obion County man reported the theft of guns and gun safes from a Union City storage facility.

Union City police reports said 73 year old Micheal Watkins, of Troy, told officers that someone broke into his storage building on West Gate Drive.

Watkins said the theft had to have occurred from June 6th thru the 10th.

Taken from the storage facility was two gun safes and approximately 40 firearms.

The value of the theft was listed at just over $42,000.

Anyone who has any information about the gun theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers tip line.