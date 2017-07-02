The Obion County Habitat for Humanity is accepting application for new homes in Obion County. To date the Obion County chapter has built 46 homes since 1994 and are currently working on blue Richard Road outside of Union City.

Spokesperson Judy Underwood said the local agency selects a family from a list of applicants and works to find a location to construct the home on if the agency does not already have one.

There are a number of steps that have to be taken before construction can begin and volunteers are always needed. Persons who need information on Habitat for Humanity in their county can contact local city halls or county mayor’s office for Ms. Underwood’s contact.

General Sessions Judges Jimmy Smith and Tommy Moore, State Representatives Bill Sanderson and Andy Holt and many others are among those who have volunteered to help construct Habitat Homes and have contact information. Habitat for Humanity was founded by President Jimmy Carter.