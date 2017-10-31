Union City police are encouraging safety for tonight’s Halloween night trick-or-treaters.

Police Chief Perry Barfield spoke with Thunderbolt News and issued some tips to those who will go door-to-door collecting their Halloween candy.

Chief Barfield also urged motorists to be extremely careful tonight, with additional patrols to help ensure safety.

Chief Barfield said the use of reflective costume material, glow ropes and the use of flashlights when going door-to-door, is a safety measure to ensure an uneventful Halloween night of Trick-or-Treating.