Hamilton-Ryker CEO and West Tennessean Kelly McCreight is the new President of the American Staffing Association.

McCreight started working at Hamilton-Ryker’s Tennessee headquarters about 25 years ago, and has served as CEO for almost 4 years.

McCreight was appointed to the ASA Board of Directors in 2013.

He believes, “every type of work is just as important as any other. If someone comes in and has the right attitude, that’s 80% of the battle.”

In his new role, McCreight will update the association’s strategic planning process and support business-minded lawmakers for the 2018 elections.