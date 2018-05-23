Reelfoot Lake was the scene of a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, to provide fishing access to area disabled sportsmen.

Representatives with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, along with county, city and Reelfoot Lake Management officials, gathered to dedicate a newly designed handicapped pier at Whites Landing.

The pier was the idea of the late Shane Hall, of Dyersburg, who was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Hall was bound to a wheelchair following an accident at the age of 18, and became an advocate of providing hunting and fishing for other disabled individuals.

TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter served as emcee for the event, and told Thunderbolt News the pier will serve a great need for the area.

Carter said the request of Hall to provide handicapped access has now led to a statewide initiative on Wildlife Management Areas.