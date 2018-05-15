Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe have announced the state will invest $40 million to expand a military flares operation in Hardeman County creating approximately 100 jobs.

According to a release, Kilgore Flares plans to upgrade and expand operations in Toone over the next five years.

The company will invest in new technology, processes and equipment as well as replacing, refurbishing and modernizing its buildings.

Construction of a new flare extruder and assembly facility and other investments will triple Kilgore Flares’ current production capacity in Hardeman County.

Kilgore Flares is a manufacturing company within Chemring Countermeasures USA, a producer for the U.S. military.