A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals thus far in connection with an armed robbery spree in Hardeman County.

On April 5th at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI began a joint investigation into the March 20th armed robbery of El Ranchito restaurant in Bolivar that resulted in the homicide of 19 year-old Michael Ruiz.

Investigators obtained information regarding a connection to several other armed robberies occurring in Hardeman County from December 9th, 2017 through March 30th of this year.

To date, as a result of this ongoing investigation, 11 individuals including seven adults and four juveniles have been arrested in connection with seven armed robberies in Hardman County.

The dates, and locations are listed:

December 9, 2017: Ready Mart, 670 N. Main Street Bolivar, TN

December 11, 2017: Big Lakes Grocery 433 E. Market Street Bolivar, TN

January 15, 2018: Dollar Tree, 1361 W. Market Street Bolivar, TN

February 24, 2018: Larry’s Quick Stop 1835 Highway 64 Whiteville, TN

February 27, 2018: Dollar General 13465 Highway 100 Toone, TN

March 20, 2018: El Ranchitos, 1363 W. Market Street Bolivar, TN

March 30, 2018: Dollar General, 22995 Highway 64 Hornsby, TN

Excluding the four juveniles, all individuals arrested with their respective charges and bond amounts are listed below:

Taylor Lucas Robinson (DOB 1/15/2000, Bolivar, Bond: None): Aggravated Robbery (x3), Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony (x3), First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (x2)

John Gray (DOB 5/30/1998, Bolivar, Bond: None): Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony, First Degree Murder

Jamarcus Dequan Murdock (DOB 4/14/1999, Bolivar, Bond: $400,000): Aggravated Robbery (x2), Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony

Tacyvin Demetriez Douglas (DOB 3/15/2000, Bolivar, Bond: $20,000): Aggravated Robbery

Brenterrius Eesean Holmes (DOB 2/7/2000, Whiteville, Bond: $150,000): Aggravated Assault

Benjamin Turner (DOB 1/18/2000, Bolivar, Bond: None): Aggravated Assault (x2), Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony

Jaquan Blakemore (DOB 9/15/1999, Bolivar, Bond: None): Aggravated Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder