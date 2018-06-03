A Hardin County man is facing multiple charges after a chase through Weakley County into Obion County Sunday night.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says just before 7:00 Sunday night, Weakley County Sheriff Deputies Marcus Hopper and Jonathan McDowell had a car pulled over on Highway 22 near Weakley County Municipal Electric System when a silver Honda drove by at a high rate of speed and the driver made an obscene gesture at the deputies.

Officers chased the vehicle into Martin where the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of North McComb and Hyndsver road and collided with a Chevy truck driven by Joseph Hankins.

The silver Honda continued on Highway 45 into Obion County where it finally pulled over and stopped.

McGowan says the driver, 21-year-old Spenser John Sizemore of Savannah, Tennessee, had an active order of protection against him from Cook County, Illinois that needed to be served and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Sizemore is charged with numerous traffic offenses.

A passenger in Sizemore’s car, 42-year-old Bridgett Nelson of Evergreen Park, Illinois, is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers found drug pipes in the car.

Nelson told officers Sizemore intended to get close to the officers when he drove by and that she was begging him to stop and that’s why he did once in Obion County.

Officers with the Martin Police Department assisted in the case and the THP worked the wreck at North McComb and Hyndsver Road.

No one was injured in that accident.