The Harlem Ambassadors are coming to Martin Thursday to play a group of the area’s most athletic leaders and celebrities on the Charging Lions team at 7 in the Westview gym.

There will be two quarters of basketball and two quarters of comedy at the game, which features a Dresden and Martin squad playing for the Charging Lions..

After the Harlem Ambassadors put on a crowd-pleasing show, they will be available after the game for free autographs and pictures.

Advance tickets are still available for ten dollars and it costs twelve dollars at the door.

Tickets are available at City Halls and Simmons Bank locations in Martin and Dresden, and you can also buy them from Lions Club members.

All proceeds from this game benefit the Dresden and Martin Lions Clubs.